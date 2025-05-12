What's the story

United States President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly considering accepting a $400 million Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family.

The aircraft, meant to be used as Air Force One, would subsequently be donated to Trump's presidential library.

The proposal was confirmed by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

He said the Defense Department was receiving a gift of a 747 aircraft for free to temporarily replace the current 40-year-old Air Force One.