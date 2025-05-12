Trump to get 'flying palace' jet worth $400M from Qatar
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly considering accepting a $400 million Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family.
The aircraft, meant to be used as Air Force One, would subsequently be donated to Trump's presidential library.
The proposal was confirmed by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.
He said the Defense Department was receiving a gift of a 747 aircraft for free to temporarily replace the current 40-year-old Air Force One.
Political backlash
Democrats criticize Trump's acceptance of Qatar's gift
The proposal has drawn criticism from Democrats and good governance advocates, who have said that it was unethical and, likely unconstitutional for Qatar to make such a gift.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his disapproval on X, stating, "Nothing says 'America First' like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar."
He described it as "not just bribery, it's premium foreign influence with extra legroom."
Defense
White House defends acceptance of foreign gifts
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision, saying, "Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws."
However, she emphasized that President Trump's administration is committed to full transparency.
In February, Trump toured the plane as it was parked at Palm Beach International Airport.
It is supposed to be so lavishly designed that it has been dubbed a "flying palace."
Aircraft update
Trump frustrated over delays in new Air Force One
In the past, Trump had expressed frustration at the delays in the delivery of two new 747-8s that are supposed to be updated Air Force Ones.
In his first term, he had struck a deal with Boeing for a 2024 delivery. But a US Air Force official told Congress last week that the planemaker had offered to complete the planes by 2027.
This delay might have led to consideration of the Qatari jet as a stopgap arrangement.
Qatar
Transfer currently under consideration: Qatar
Following news of the gift, the Qataris responded, with Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attaché, saying, "Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during President Trump's upcoming visit are inaccurate."
"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense," the statement added.
"No decision has been made," he said.