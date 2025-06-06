What's the story

Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has the unparalleled distinction of being the first Hindi comedy franchise to reach its fifth part!

A marvelous feat, certainly, but does it translate into good storytelling?

With a mammoth cast, multiple songs, endless promotions, two versions, and a massive budget, Housefull 5 works overtime to entertain you.

But, does it succeed?

Let's find out.