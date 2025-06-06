'Housefull 5' review: Akshay can't save this overlong, unfunny mess
What's the story
Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has the unparalleled distinction of being the first Hindi comedy franchise to reach its fifth part!
A marvelous feat, certainly, but does it translate into good storytelling?
With a mammoth cast, multiple songs, endless promotions, two versions, and a massive budget, Housefull 5 works overtime to entertain you.
But, does it succeed?
Let's find out.
Plot
The curious case of three men, each named Jolly
Set on a cruise, the film revolves around the birthday celebrations of a billionaire named Ranjeet (Ranjeet).
When his trusted aide, Dr. Joshi (Akashdeep Sabir), is murdered, three men, each named Jolly (Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan), become the prime suspects.
Eventually, it is up to police officers Bhidu (Sanjay Dutt), Baba (Jackie Shroff), and Dhagdu (Nana Patekar) to find the killer.
#1
Not even Kumar's comedic prowess can save this misfire
With Kumar at the wheel of a comedy film, the performance can never go wrong.
But when it comes to salvaging a mediocre script, there's not much he can do.
The charm that ruled Housefull and Housefull 2 is largely amiss, and enjoyable sequences are few and far between.
The film is overly reliant on its ensemble cast and forgets to deliver good jokes.
#2
Very few jokes work, and the film lacks spark
This franchise thrives on confusion, mistaken identities, and unhinged plotlines.
Housefull 5 also has these elements (and a murder mystery), but that doesn't ensure an entertaining film.
Dated, recycled jokes, sexist "humor" and an overcooked, bloated plot bring back the painful memories of Pop Kaun?
Some parts of Housefull 5 would have worked a decade ago, but in 2025, its humor is too jarring.
#3
The women only exist for a dose of glamor
The franchise has the ill-repute of ignoring female characters and weaving them into the plot only for glamor, and Housefull 5 hasn't made any progress on this front.
If anything, it has only gotten worse.
There are several female actors (obviously fewer than male artists), but none of them has a well-developed arc or a memorable sequence.
Plus, can films stop with lecherous "jokes"?
#4
It struggles to find meaning in madness
The film finds some footing in the second half, but by then, it's too late.
With a cast of over 15 actors, director Tarun Mansukhani struggles with finding ample scope for everyone, and Deshmukh, Bachchan, and Kumar dominate most of the film.
There is immense chaos on display, and chaos can be wildly entertaining, but Housefull 5 keep bumbling throughout its 160+ minutes runtime.
#5
Wastes veterans like Patekar, Dutt, Shroff
It is a shame to see veteran actors trudging their way through this humorless script, and while some one-liners do make you laugh out loud, the film remains weak for the most part.
The slapstick comedy is exhausting, and you'll likely predict the killer (in Housefull 5A).
As for the central mysteries, there are long-winded, confusing explanations that complicate matters rather than simplify them.
#6
What works: Deshmukh and Kumar's performances are standouts
Coming to the aspects that somewhat make the film watchable, the central trio doesn't miss a beat in any scene.
Deshmukh and Kumar have always been the soul of the franchise, and here, too, they make some jokes work due to their natural camaraderie.
The callbacks to the previous parts are endearing and may nudge you to revisit some films from the franchise.
#7
More on the above aspect and the film's music
After a point, I stopped seeing the two Jollys and only saw Deshmukh and Kumar; such is the inherent charm and spark of these actors.
The film has incorporated chartbusters from the previous parts very well, the songs have been picturized gorgeously (Laal Pari, The Phoogdi Dance), and they save several sequences.
A special cameo in the climax is another nice touch.
Verdict
Better to revisit 'Housefull' or 'Housefull 2'; 2/5 stars
Housefull 5 starts well, builds a solid setting, and a running joke featuring Shreyas Talpade steals the show.
However, the film subsequently goes downhill; it soars at times, only to sink again.
Even as a nonsensical, keep-your-brains-at-home comedy, it refuses to work, and the overlong climax aggravates the matter.
Housefull 5 frustrates more than it entertains.
A colossal waste of opportunity.
2/5 stars.