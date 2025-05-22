What's the story

The beloved film franchise, Hera Pheri, is embroiled in controversy after Paresh Rawal's shocking exit from the third installment, Hera Pheri 3.

Despite shooting the promo, Rawal suddenly left the project, and now Akshay Kumar's production house has taken legal action against him.

Suniel Shetty, meanwhile, was shocked at Rawal's exit too, saying neither he nor Kumar were aware of it.

Amid this controversy, let's find out how much the trio was paid for Hera Pheri (2000).