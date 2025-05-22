Here's how much Akshay-Paresh-Suniel earned for 'Hera Pheri'
The beloved film franchise, Hera Pheri, is embroiled in controversy after Paresh Rawal's shocking exit from the third installment, Hera Pheri 3.
Despite shooting the promo, Rawal suddenly left the project, and now Akshay Kumar's production house has taken legal action against him.
Suniel Shetty, meanwhile, was shocked at Rawal's exit too, saying neither he nor Kumar were aware of it.
Amid this controversy, let's find out how much the trio was paid for Hera Pheri (2000).
Cast salaries
Kumar was the highest-paid among 'Hera Pheri' cast
Per multiple reports, Hera Pheri film was produced under a budget of ₹7.5 crore and earned a whopping ₹24.5 crore at the box office.
Kumar was paid ₹20 lakh, making him the highest-paid among the entire star cast.
Shetty was paid around ₹19-20 lakh while Rawal got about ₹16-17 lakh.
Tabu, who also had a pivotal role, earned about ₹8-9 lakh.
The project was directed by Priyadarshan, who went on to make multiple films with the central trio.
Departure explanation
Meanwhile, Rawal clarified reasons for quitting 'Hera Pheri 3'
Responding to his exit from Hera Pheri 3, Rawal recently told Mid-Day, "I know it came as a shock to many."
"We three make a great combination with Priyadarshan ji, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don't feel like a part of it."
"It is final for the time being. I always say never say never for anything. One cannot predict what happens in the future."