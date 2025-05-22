May 22, 202511:57 am

What's the story

Buffalo8, a leading American film and media company, has acquired the international distribution rights of the Indian dark comedy thriller Lord Curzon Ki Haveli (Lord Curzon's Manor).

This is the first Indian feature film to be released under Buffalo8's banner in North America, reported Variety.

The film, directed by actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha, piqued Buffalo8's interest at its European premiere at Razor Reel Flanders in Belgium, Europe's leading genre film festival.