Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' bags US deal
What's the story
Buffalo8, a leading American film and media company, has acquired the international distribution rights of the Indian dark comedy thriller Lord Curzon Ki Haveli (Lord Curzon's Manor).
This is the first Indian feature film to be released under Buffalo8's banner in North America, reported Variety.
The film, directed by actor-filmmaker Anshuman Jha, piqued Buffalo8's interest at its European premiere at Razor Reel Flanders in Belgium, Europe's leading genre film festival.
Expansion strategy
Buffalo8 aims to expand genre footprint with 'Lord Curzon...'
Buffalo8, which produced Spike Lee's Rodney King and Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, sees this acquisition as a stride toward extending its "genre footprint into international markets."
Grady Craig, president of Buffalo8, was thrilled about the film's ability to resonate with different audiences. He said, "This first-time director successfully delivers on a blend of black comedy and thriller genres, which is a rare combination for Indian cinema."
It'll hit US theaters later this year.
Film details
'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' features an impressive ensemble cast
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, a "Hitchcockian homage," features an impressive ensemble cast including International Emmy nominee Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania, and Zoha Rahman.
The film, set during a dinner party in London, blends suspense, satire, and social commentary.
Excited about partnering with Buffalo8 for the US release, Jha said, "Their commitment to bold, original voices and genre-pushing cinema makes them the perfect home for this film."
Director's statement
'Reaffirmation that bold, original ideas have place on world stage'
Further stressing the unique cinematic experience, Jha said the film defies notions of what films are in India and redefines how Indian cinema is perceived in the world.
He added, "Buffalo8 coming on board is more than just an acquisition; it's a powerful reaffirmation that bold, original ideas and distinctive storytelling have a place on the world stage."
Produced by Golden Ratio Films, First Ray Films, and Adya Films, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has been certified by the CBFC.