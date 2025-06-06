Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' leaked online on piracy sites
What's the story
The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, was released in theaters on Friday. However, the film has been leaked online on several illegal platforms.
The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also stars Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.
Piracy details
'Housefull 5' got leaked on Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockerz
The pirated versions of Housefull 5 appeared online within hours of its theatrical release.
The film was leaked on various sites, including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockerz, among others, in different resolutions such as 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.
Keywords like 'Housefull 5 Movie Download,' 'Housefull 5 Movie HD Download,' 'Housefull 5 Tamilrockers,' 'Housefull 5 Filmyzilla,' and 'Housefull 5 Telegram Links' started trending big.
Risks
Why you shouldn't watch movies on piracy sites
Downloading pirated content can expose your device to malware and viruses. What's more, watching or downloading pirated movies can lead to legal action, including hefty fines. Piracy sites often trick users into providing personal and financial information, leading to potential scams.
For genuine movie lovers, pirated movies would ruin the viewing experience as they often have poor audio and video quality.
Lastly, piracy adversely affects the hundreds of crew members attached to any film.