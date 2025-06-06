What's the story

The much-awaited comedy film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, was released in theaters on Friday. However, the film has been leaked online on several illegal platforms.

The fifth installment of the Housefull franchise is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and also stars Fardeen Khan, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.