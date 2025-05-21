What's the story

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's recent exit from the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 has sent shockwaves across the film industry.

However, it's not the first time Rawal has exited an Akshay Kumar film on a whim. He had previously backed out of OMG 2.

Despite being a part of the 2012 original OMG! Oh My God! Rawal was replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in the sequel, with script issues and fee disputes cited as reasons for his exit.