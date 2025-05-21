When Paresh Rawal quit another hit Akshay Kumar franchise
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's recent exit from the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 has sent shockwaves across the film industry.
However, it's not the first time Rawal has exited an Akshay Kumar film on a whim. He had previously backed out of OMG 2.
Despite being a part of the 2012 original OMG! Oh My God! Rawal was replaced by Pankaj Tripathi in the sequel, with script issues and fee disputes cited as reasons for his exit.
Fee disagreements
Rawal's departure was linked to fee disputes
While Rawal cited script issues as the reason for his OMG 2 exit, reports suggest that fee disagreements may have played a significant role.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Paresh believed that he deserved money over and above his market value as he was the lead actor in the first part and was a major reason for its success. However, the makers felt that paying more would take the budget haywire."
Payment issues
Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3' over fee disagreements, too?
Per IANS, Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3 was apparently due to payment disputes, as well.
Although he had signed the contract and attended important project meetings, his demand for extra payment forced him to leave the film.
The news comes after the actor clarified in a social media post that his decision to step away from the HP 3 wasn't due to creative differences with filmmaker Priyadarshan.
Pop culture legend
Rawal's iconic role in 'Hera Pheri' franchise
Rawal's portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte has become an iconic part of Indian cinema. His character, known for its quirky charm, has a special place in pop culture legend, making frequent appearances in many viral memes.
The chemistry between Rawal, Kumar, and Suniel Shetty was instrumental in making the films timeless comedy classics.
Now, with his absurd exit and Kumar suing the actor for ₹25cr in potential losses, fans await to see what lies ahead for the iconic franchise.