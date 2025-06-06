Tom Cruise sets Guinness World Record with 'Mission: Impossible' stunt
What's the story
Truly, there's no one doing it like Tom Cruise!
The Hollywood superstar has set a new Guinness World Record for his performance in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
The record was set for the "most burning parachute jumps" by an individual after he jumped out of a helicopter 16 times with a fuel-soaked chute set ablaze.
The stunt was performed as part of the final installment in the popular action franchise.
Statement
'Tom doesn't just play action heroes - he is one'
Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, praised Cruise's dedication to authenticity and pushing boundaries while announcing the record on Thursday.
He said, "Tom doesn't just play action heroes - he is an action hero!"
"A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do."
"It's an honor to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."
Behind-the-scenes
Cruise jumped out of helicopter 16 times, with burning parachute
Cruise and the stunt team spent weeks preparing for the Drakensberg, South Africa action sequence. They ascended in a helicopter before Cruise jumped with the flaming parachute.
For some takes, he had a 50-pound camera rig attached to his body to get closer shots.
A behind-the-scenes featurette revealed all 16 takes after Cruise walked through the stunt with his crew.
The Guinness website proudly states: "No other actor or stuntman has come close to that amount of death-defying drops."
Film details
'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' released on May 17
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning features Cruise as Ethan Hunt.
The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Shea Wigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Pom Klementieff.
It was released on May 17 in India. Did you watch it yet?