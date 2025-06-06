What's the story

Truly, there's no one doing it like Tom Cruise!

The Hollywood superstar has set a new Guinness World Record for his performance in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

The record was set for the "most burning parachute jumps" by an individual after he jumped out of a helicopter 16 times with a fuel-soaked chute set ablaze.

The stunt was performed as part of the final installment in the popular action franchise.