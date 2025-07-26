'War 2' cast salaries revealed: Guess who charged the most
What's the story
The upcoming action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), has paid its lead actors—Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani—handsomely. According to a report by Times Now, NTR is the highest-paid actor in the film with a fee of ₹60 crore for his Bollywood debut! Meanwhile, Roshan and Advani were paid ₹48 crore and ₹15 crore, respectively.
Director's earnings
Mukerji's fee and film's budget
Mukerji, who has previously directed films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, has charged ₹32 crore for War 2. The film is being made on a whopping budget of around ₹200 crore. It is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu globally in 2D and IMAX formats.
Franchise expansion
'War 2' and YRF's other upcoming projects
War 2 is a part of YRF's expanding spy universe, which has already given us blockbuster hits like the Tiger franchise and Pathaan. The universe will further expand with Alpha, the first female-led spy film in the franchise, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, releasing on Christmas this year. With War 2, YRF aims to enter the coveted ₹1,000 crore club.