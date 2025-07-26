Jr NTR is the highest-paid actor in 'War 2'

'War 2' cast salaries revealed: Guess who charged the most

By Isha Sharma 05:21 pm Jul 26, 202505:21 pm

What's the story

The upcoming action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), has paid its lead actors—Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani—handsomely. According to a report by Times Now, NTR is the highest-paid actor in the film with a fee of ₹60 crore for his Bollywood debut! Meanwhile, Roshan and Advani were paid ₹48 crore and ₹15 crore, respectively.