What's the story

The much-awaited film NTRNeel, featuring Jr NTR, has finally announced its worldwide release date. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will hit the theaters on June 25, 2026.

The makers announced the same on Tuesday with a social media post reading, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 June 2026, You'll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel."

A "special glimpse" of the movie will be unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday, May 20, 2025.