Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's 'NTRNeel' to release on June 25, 2026
What's the story
The much-awaited film NTRNeel, featuring Jr NTR, has finally announced its worldwide release date. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will hit the theaters on June 25, 2026.
The makers announced the same on Tuesday with a social media post reading, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 June 2026, You'll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel."
A "special glimpse" of the movie will be unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday, May 20, 2025.
Transformation
Jr NTR's fitness transformation for 'NTRNeel'
Earlier this April, Jr NTR officially joined NTRNeel's shoot. A picture was released showing him with the director Neel at a beach backdrop.
The actor has undergone a massive fitness transformation for this role, prompting rumors about the use of Ozempic.
However, Jr NTR's team dismissed these rumors, confirming he is on a new diet and fitness regimen specifically for this film.
Collaboration
'NTRNeel' marks 1st collaboration between Jr NTR and Neel
Tentatively titled NTRNeel (also known as Dragon), the action venture marks Jr NTR's first collaboration with director Neel.
From what we can expect, the film will probably be an action epic made on the grandest of scales. So far, details about the film are under wraps.
Jr NTR was last seen in the action drama Devara: Part 1 and will next appear in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.