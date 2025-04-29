What's the story

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has gone on his first international trip after the India Got Latent controversy.

The Supreme Court of India had ordered the return of his passport on Monday, which was surrendered in February 2025 during a hearing related to the controversy.

Allahbadia posted pictures from Mumbai airport and his first-class seat on Instagram, captioning it "Passport mil gya guys (got my passport, guys)."