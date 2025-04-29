Ranveer Allahbadia flies abroad after court returns passport post-'IGL' row
What's the story
YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has gone on his first international trip after the India Got Latent controversy.
The Supreme Court of India had ordered the return of his passport on Monday, which was surrendered in February 2025 during a hearing related to the controversy.
Allahbadia posted pictures from Mumbai airport and his first-class seat on Instagram, captioning it "Passport mil gya guys (got my passport, guys)."
Court ruling
This remark got Allahbadia in trouble
The Supreme Court had ordered Allahbadia's passport to be returned after completing a probe into his controversial remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.
The influencer had asked a contestant if they'd choose watching their parents have sex daily or stop it by joining them once.
The backlash prompted Raina to delete all episodes of the show from YouTube.
Although the investigation against him is completed, Allahbadia has been asked to cooperate with the probe till a chargesheet is filed.
FIRs filed
Multiple FIRs were filed against panelists of 'India's Got Latent'
Multiple FIRs were filed against Raina, Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, who were also panelists on India's Got Latent.
And, because of the multiple FIRs, the Supreme Court had granted Allahbadia interim protection. He was directed to submit his passport to the Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.
In March, he requested the court to return his passport, stating that he needed to travel extensively to interview individuals for his podcast, which he described as his "only source of livelihood."