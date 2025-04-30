Met Gala 2025: SRK, Kiara, Diljit to make their debuts!
What's the story
The 2025 MET Gala is going to be a star-studded affair, with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh reportedly set to make their debuts.
The trio will be joining Isha Ambani, a Board of Directors member at RIL, at the prestigious event on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, a Filmfare report said.
Fashion statements
SRK to wear Sabyasachi, Dosanjh's global stardom on the rise
Khan is scheduled to don a Sabyasachi creation for his MET Gala debut.
Meanwhile, Dosanjh, who recently won hearts with his Dil-Luminati tour, is expected to further solidify his global celebrity status with his appearance at the prestigious event.
Fans are also eagerly anticipating Advani's appearance, as she is expected to debut her baby bump at the gala.
Event details
Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter to attend, too
The Met Gala, also popularly known as the "Fashion Oscars," is famous for its over-the-top fashion displays. This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Other expected attendees are Joey King, Sabrina Carpenter, Miranda Kerr, Chloe Sevigny, Clairo, and Emma Chamberlain.
Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Suki Waterhouse, Henry Golding, Jaden Smith, and Joe Burrow may also walk the red carpet, reports say.