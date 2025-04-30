What's the story

The 2025 MET Gala is going to be a star-studded affair, with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh reportedly set to make their debuts.

The trio will be joining Isha Ambani, a Board of Directors member at RIL, at the prestigious event on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, a Filmfare report said.