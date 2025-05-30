'Housefull 5' isn't the first film to have multiple endings
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood film, Housefull 5, is set to create a stir with its unique concept of multiple endings.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently revealed that the movie will feature different killers in various theaters.
This means viewers at different locations will witness a different character as the murderer.
However, this isn't the first time such an experiment has been tried in cinema.
Here are three films that also had multiple endings.
Regional cinema
'Harikrishnans' (1998): A Malayalam film with 2 endings
The 1998 Malayalam film Harikrishnans, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, also had two alternate endings in different theaters.
The film's climax featured Juhi Chawla choosing between the two male leads. To appease fans of both superstars, one ending had her choose Mammootty while the other had her pick Mohanlal.
Interestingly, there were also plans for a third ending where Shah Rukh Khan would make a cameo and Chawla would end up with him.
Hollywood classic
'Clue' (1985): The original multi-ending film
The Hollywood cult classic black comedy mystery thriller Clue is perhaps the first film to have three different endings.
Based on the iconic board game, the movie is set inside a house with six suspects and a mysterious murder.
Its three endings feature three different killers, making it a unique cinematic experience.
Bollywood experiment
'Aankhen' (2002): Amitabh Bachchan's film with alternate endings
The 2002 film Aankhen, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal, also had two different endings.
One version was released in India, while the other was for overseas viewers. Eventually, the version featuring Bachchan's return became the official canon.
Coming back to Housefull 5, the film will feature two versions titled Housefull 5 and Housefull 5A. The last 20 minutes of both versions will have a different storyline with different killers and jokes.