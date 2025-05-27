'Housefull 5' to have 2 different endings: Find Out
What's the story
The upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala production, Housefull 5, will reportedly have two different endings.
According to reports, the film will have a different storyline in the last 20 minutes, complete with different killers and distinct jokes.
The movie has also been awarded a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Film details
'Housefull 5' and 'Housefull 5A' to have different killers
Bollywood Hungama reported that the two versions will be titled Housefull 5 and Housefull 5A.
A source told the portal, "If the killer is X in Housefull 5, the killer would be Y in Housefull 5A."
"The idea is to evoke repeat watch from the audience as the last 20 minutes will be an altogether fresh experience with different tides in comedy."
Audience strategy
'Housefull 5' aims for increased audience engagement
The source added, "This would also lead to more conversation post the film's release, as different set of audiences will get to witness different killers."
"Only Sajid Nadiadwala could come up with such an innovation."
The film is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, and boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.