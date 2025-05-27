What's the story

Amid the Hera Pheri 3 drama, a recent buzz suggested that Akshay Kumar had chopped off John Abraham's scenes in Garam Masala to reduce Abraham's screen time.

The film, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2005 and starred both actors along with Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Rajpal Yadav.

However, Priyadarshan denied these claims in an old conversation with Rediff.