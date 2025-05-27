Did Akshay really cut Abraham's role in 'Garam Masala'?
Amid the Hera Pheri 3 drama, a recent buzz suggested that Akshay Kumar had chopped off John Abraham's scenes in Garam Masala to reduce Abraham's screen time.
The film, directed by Priyadarshan, was released in 2005 and starred both actors along with Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Rajpal Yadav.
However, Priyadarshan denied these claims in an old conversation with Rediff.
Director's response
'Am I an idiot to let 1 of my actors...'
Priyadarshan dismissed the rumors, saying, "Am I an idiot to let one of my actors make my film for me? This is nothing but a figment of a troublesome journalist's imagination."
He added, "Akshay never showed the slightest inclination to invade John's territory. In fact, I've been in touch with John. Not once has he expressed any grievance against Akshay."
Film details
'Garam Masala's intriguing plot
Garam Masala is a Hindi-language comedy film that revolves around two womanizing photographers, played by Kumar and Abraham.
The film was a commercial success, grossing ₹54.65cr against a budget of ₹17cr.
It has since gained a cult following among Bollywood fans.
Kumar has been in the spotlight recently for his upcoming film Housefull 5 and the ongoing controversy with Rawal related to Hera Pheri 3. Kumar acts as a producer for this in-development Priyadarshan title.