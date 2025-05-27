Neil Nitin Mukesh confirms biopic on his legendary grandfather
What's the story
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was recently seen in the web series Hai Junoon!, is working on a script for a biopic on his grandfather and legendary singer Mukesh.
Speaking to News18 Showsha, he revealed that he and his team have been writing the script for the past two years.
"Not many know that I'm a professional writer and have a production house too."
Research process
Mukesh's life is a 'beautiful' story, says Neil
Neil shared that he is gathering information about his grandfather's life from his father, singer Nitin Mukesh.
"There's a full exercise in place - every time I sit down with my father, I listen to anecdotes about my grandfather from him."
"His life has been so beautiful. There's a lovely arc in his story. His journey is so inspiring that people need to see it," he said.
Director discussions
There is one potential director for the biopic
Neil also revealed that one of the directors being considered for the biopic is Abhishek Sharma, known for Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.
"We're just trying to figure out the right medium, the producers to collaborate with, the actors and filmmakers to come onboard," Neil said.
He added that Sharma was excited about directing this project.
Casting considerations
Neil expressed interest in playing his grandfather
When asked if he would play his grandfather in the biopic, Neil said, "I don't think there can be a better Mukesh than me. Neil Nitin Mukesh is Mukesh. I know him better than anyone else. Dad also wants me to play the role of my grandfather for emotional reasons."
However, he added that he was realistic about casting choices and wouldn't mind another actor playing his grandfather if producers believed they were a better fit.