What's the story

Clare McCann, an Australian actor and filmmaker, is desperately trying to raise $2,00,000 in just seven days to "cryogenically preserve" her 13-year-old son Atreyu's body.

He tragically died by suicide last week, allegedly after facing severe bullying at his public school in New South Wales.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by McCann, and so far, donors have contributed about $4,320.