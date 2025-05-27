Actor plans to 'cryogenically preserve' son's body after tragic death
Clare McCann, an Australian actor and filmmaker, is desperately trying to raise $2,00,000 in just seven days to "cryogenically preserve" her 13-year-old son Atreyu's body.
He tragically died by suicide last week, allegedly after facing severe bullying at his public school in New South Wales.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by McCann, and so far, donors have contributed about $4,320.
Fundraising details
'This is about hope and justice,' said McCann
The GoFundMe page states, "We only have one chance left to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days. If we miss this window, we lose the chance for any future revival that science may offer. This is about hope and justice."
McCann told news.com.au, "All I really need to say is how much I really need these funds to give my son what he wanted."
Son's wish
McCann's son had expressed interest in cryogenics
The actor revealed that her son had shown interest in cryogenics from a young age.
"About six or seven years ago, we started talking about the afterlife and heaven, and I talked to him a little about cryogenics, and he told me he would like to do that."
"Over the years, we talked about that that's what we would want to do together, never separate."
Bullying allegations
McCann's son faced severe bullying at school
McCann alleged that her son had been a victim of "relentless bullying" at his public school.
She reveals she "begged for help" and "submitted complaints." However, "No one listened."
On her GoFundMe page, she says, "I have medical records, psychologist reports, a formal PTSD diagnosis from his doctor, and emails proving I raised the alarm repeatedly. But nothing was done. No one stepped in."
Cryonics facility
The 1st 'patient' to be frozen at Southern Cryonics
Southern Cryonics, Australia's first cryonics facility, opened in Holbrook last year.
It made headlines last May when an 80-year-old man who died in a Sydney hospital became its first "patient."
He was frozen at the facility with hopes of being revived someday through future technological advancements.