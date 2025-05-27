Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about Khatron Ke Khiladi's 15th season being postponed from its usual July slot to August.

There were also talks about the show potentially switching channels, moving from Colors TV to Sony TV.

Some industry insiders cite "creative differences" between Viacom (Colors TV's parent company) and the production house Endemol India as reasons for these shifts.

While Bigg Boss 19 is confirmed to return on Colors TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi's future remains unclear.