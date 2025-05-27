Is 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' taking over 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'?
What's the story
Speculation is growing that Khatron Ke Khiladi might not air in 2025.
Colors TV's announcement of a new show called Pati Patni Aur Panga, which focuses on celebrity couples, has raised questions among fans.
This new show is set to replace Laughter Chefs 2, but the timing has led to reports that the popular stunt reality show may face delays or possibly a break this season.
Delay
Reports suggest possible delays amid ongoing production and channel changes
Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about Khatron Ke Khiladi's 15th season being postponed from its usual July slot to August.
There were also talks about the show potentially switching channels, moving from Colors TV to Sony TV.
Some industry insiders cite "creative differences" between Viacom (Colors TV's parent company) and the production house Endemol India as reasons for these shifts.
While Bigg Boss 19 is confirmed to return on Colors TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi's future remains unclear.
Show details
'Pati Patni Aur Panga' promos are being shot
Pati Patni Aur Panga promises to be an engaging reality series featuring celebrity couples tackling fun and emotional challenges. With promos already in the works, its launch is imminent.
The show will feature celebrity couples taking on entertaining challenges that test their chemistry and relationship dynamics.
It is expected to premiere next month, with reports suggesting that promos for the show have already been shot.
Cast
'Pati Patni Aur Panga' features popular celebrity couples
Pati Patni Aur Panga brings together well-known celebrity couples.
The star-studded cast includes Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan with Rocky Jaiswal, and comedian Sudesh Lehri alongside his wife.
Other rumored participants are Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, and more, promising lively interactions and romantic twists.