Colors TV is all set to launch a new reality show titled Pati, Patni Aur Panga, featuring popular celebrity couples.

The show will reportedly replace Laughter Chefs on the channel.

According to India Today, the confirmed participants include Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Sudesh Lehri with his wife.

The format of the show will involve tasks and challenges that these couples must face together while competing against other pairs.