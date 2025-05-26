Hina-Rocky, Gurmeet-Debina to compete against each other in new show
Colors TV is all set to launch a new reality show titled Pati, Patni Aur Panga, featuring popular celebrity couples.
The show will reportedly replace Laughter Chefs on the channel.
According to India Today, the confirmed participants include Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Sudesh Lehri with his wife.
The format of the show will involve tasks and challenges that these couples must face together while competing against other pairs.
Rumored participants
Aly-Jasmin, Karan-Tejasswi are also rumored to join the show
Apart from the confirmed contestants, other celebrity couples are also rumored to participate in Pati, Patni Aur Panga. These include Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, as well as Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.
A source close to the show revealed that filming for Pati, Patni Aur Panga will begin shortly, with the show expected to air sometime next month.
Some of the participating couples have already shot a promo, which will be released by the channel soon.
Show inspiration
'Pati, Patni Aur Panga' draws inspiration from other couple shows
Earlier reports said the show would be called Shola Aur Shabnam, but it's actually Pati, Patni Aur Panga.
This show is among several couple-based shows on Indian television.
Star Plus's Smart Jodi was one such show that featured celebrity couples competing against each other. It was won by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.
Other similar shows include Power Couple (Sony TV), Nach Baliye (Star Plus), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (NDTV Imagine).