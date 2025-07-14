EA is now focusing on 'Battlefield' franchise

'Need for Speed' shelved as EA switches gears

By Mudit Dube 08:06 am Jul 14, 202508:06 am

What's the story

The future of the iconic racing game franchise, Need for Speed, appears to be in jeopardy. Matthew Everingham, a photographer and frequent contributor to car culture website Speedhunters, has claimed on social media that Electronic Arts (EA) has "shelved" the series. He further added that EA is "quietly parking" the franchise for now. Notably, EA also funded Speedhunters. It was last updated in April this year and is also said to be going on hiatus.