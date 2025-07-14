'Need for Speed' shelved as EA switches gears
What's the story
The future of the iconic racing game franchise, Need for Speed, appears to be in jeopardy. Matthew Everingham, a photographer and frequent contributor to car culture website Speedhunters, has claimed on social media that Electronic Arts (EA) has "shelved" the series. He further added that EA is "quietly parking" the franchise for now. Notably, EA also funded Speedhunters. It was last updated in April this year and is also said to be going on hiatus.
Internal shifts
Recent decisions indicate uncertain future for 'Need for Speed' franchise
While EA has yet to officially comment on the fate of Need for Speed, its recent internal decisions suggest an uncertain future for the franchise. Earlier this month, the publisher announced plans to shut down online servers for cult classic Need for Speed Rivals on October 7. Prior to that, Criterion Games—the studio behind Need for Speed—had moved most of its employees to work on the Battlefield franchise.
Franchise history
Last 'Need for Speed' game came out in 2022
The Need for Speed franchise has been a mainstay in the gaming industry since 1994, when The Need for Speed debuted on original PlayStation and Sega Saturn consoles. Over the years, more than 20 games have been released in the series, with the latest being Need for Speed Unbound in December 2022.