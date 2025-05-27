'Housefull 5' trailer brings chaos, comedy, and a murder mystery
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise, was released on Tuesday.
The film, which will hit theaters on June 6, features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Fardeen Khan and Shreyas Talpade, among others.
The story is set on a cruise ship and blends elements of a murder mystery with horror comedy. It feels like a mix of Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery and Daniel Craig's Knives Out.
Trailer highlights
'Housefull 5' trailer introduces a high-stakes party
The trailer begins with a voiceover by Nana Patekar, setting the stage for a billionaire's lavish 100th birthday celebration on a luxury yacht.
The party takes an unexpected turn when the billionaire dies, and our three heroes become prime suspects.
However, they are unable to recall anything due to someone slipping something into their drinks.
To unravel this mystery, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt are called in.
Franchise history
'Housefull 5' continues the franchise's legacy of success
The Housefull franchise has been a cash cow for Bollywood, with the first four installments raking in around ₹800 crore worldwide.
The previous films have been directed by Sajid Khan and Farhad Samji. This part is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for Dostana.
The trailer ends with a glimpse of the fun fans can expect. Shroff recreates Tiger Shroff's viral "Choti Bachchi Hai Kya" dialogue, joking about his own son, while Kumar gets hilariously slapped by a couple of monkeys.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer
Welcome aboard the most unpredictable cruise ever!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 27, 2025
Get ready for chaos, comedy, and a killer twist 👀🔪 #Housefull5Trailer Out Now! https://t.co/X4lMOvM6yv#Housefull5 releases
in cinemas near you on 6thJune 2025!
Viral success
'Laal Pari' from 'Housefull 5' breaks records
The first song from Housefull 5, Laal Pari, has taken the internet by storm. The music video of the song has garnered over 60 million views on YouTube, reaffirming Yo Yo Honey Singh's status as a hit-maker.
All in all, the trailer promises everything fans love about the Housefull universe — a perfect mix of chaos, comedy, confusion, and over-the-top madness.
It looks like Housefull 5 will continue the franchise's legacy of delivering non-stop entertainment.