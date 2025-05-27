What's the story

The much-awaited trailer of Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise, was released on Tuesday.

The film, which will hit theaters on June 6, features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Fardeen Khan and Shreyas Talpade, among others.

The story is set on a cruise ship and blends elements of a murder mystery with horror comedy. It feels like a mix of Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston's Murder Mystery and Daniel Craig's Knives Out.