What's the story

As the Mani Ratnam-directed film Guru completed 18 years, actor Abhishek Bachchan reminisced about the movie's importance in his life.

Speaking to Times Now, he said the film was a "milestone" for him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple got married three months after Guru's release.

"But Guru was important, very important, for other reasons," he said.