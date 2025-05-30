What's the story

After the gripping, pulsating Tanaav—an adaptation of the Israeli show Fauda—SonyLIV is back with another similar project.

Kankhajura, headlined by Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew, has been adapted from the Israeli show Magpie, and directed by Chandan Arora (Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh).

For the most part, it's fast-paced, slick, and full of atmospheric tension, but ties itself in knots toward the end.