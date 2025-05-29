What's the story

Colors TV is all set to launch a new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, which will feature celebrity couples taking on fun tasks.

After Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were confirmed as participants, reports suggest that actor Sonali Bendre will be hosting the show.

She will reportedly guide the couples through each episode and provide insights as they tackle various challenges, reported India Forums.