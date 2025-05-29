This Bollywood star will host TV celebs in 'Pati Patni...'
What's the story
Colors TV is all set to launch a new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, which will feature celebrity couples taking on fun tasks.
After Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were confirmed as participants, reports suggest that actor Sonali Bendre will be hosting the show.
She will reportedly guide the couples through each episode and provide insights as they tackle various challenges, reported India Forums.
Show details
'Pati Patni Aur Panga' to showcase celebrity couples' chemistry
The show is expected to feature various celebrity couples, including Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and Sudesh Lehri with his wife.
Other popular actors who might participate are Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra.
The show promises to spotlight celebrity couples as they take on challenges that test their connection and teamwork.
It is likely to replace Laughter Chefs 2 after its finale.
Show concept
Bendre's upcoming projects
The makers have teased a range of activities, including teamwork, love language moments, inside jokes, and silly fights.
It will show all the small moments that make marriage and relationships real and easy to relate to.
Bendre, who was recently seen in a cameo in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy, is also set to feature in an upcoming web series by Prosit Roy. She will be sharing screen space with Ali Fazal for the project.