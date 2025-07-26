Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on 'Bigg Boss 19' rumors

Popular YouTuber and pilot Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, has quashed rumors about his participation in Bigg Boss 19 . In a recent vlog, he clarified that he won't be part of this season despite being approached by the makers multiple times in the past. "I am not going to Bigg Boss 19. Main pareshaan hogaya hu," he said in his recent vlog.

Publicity strategy 'My name being used to create buzz...' Taneja claimed that his name was being used to create buzz. He compared it to his experience on Shark Tank, where a marketing team had approached them to create a buzz for the show. "They don't directly market it, but do dealings with websites and influencers to create a buzz around their show." "Bigg Boss used a similar strategy to create buzz around their show. Good marketing move. By using my name, they created a hype for Bigg Boss 19."

Past discussions When the makers approached him Taneja revealed that the Bigg Boss team had first approached him before the COVID-19 pandemic when he was associated with FitMuscleTV. He also mentioned being approached again for a couple's special season, but couldn't participate due to his busy schedule. "You won't see me on the show this season...My daily routine is very packed, and I don't think I can follow it on the show," he said.

Concerns Concerns about image control on reality shows Taneja expressed his concerns about joining Bigg Boss, saying he didn't want to be part of a show where he had no control over his image. "I don't want to take that risk in my life," he said. He also hinted at the possibility of reconsidering if offered a lucrative deal. "If you ever find me on one of those shows... just know I have been paid extremely well."