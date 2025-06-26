When, where to watch John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' on TV 

The Diplomat is set against the backdrop of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where women are often kidnapped and tortured. The film highlights Singh's efforts to navigate tricky international diplomacy while ensuring Ahmed's safe return to India. Directed by Shivam Nair, it sheds light on the world of diplomacy that operates behind closed doors, away from roaring headlines.

Actor's perspective

Abraham shares his experience of playing a diplomat

Ahead of the film's TV premiere, Abraham shared his experience of playing Singh. He said, "Playing the role of a diplomat was an amazing experience. I connected with the real life of a diplomat because I enjoy this space." "The Diplomat really put me back in that space, and I was enjoying every moment of it." After enjoying a solid box office run, the film landed on Netflix earlier.