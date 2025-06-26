When, where to watch John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' on TV
What's the story
John Abraham's latest film, The Diplomat, will be making its television debut on Sony Max this Sunday (June 29) at 1:00pm. The movie, which is based on a true story, features Abraham as J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat in Pakistan. The plot revolves around an extraction mission that involves Singh and Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed—a woman who seeks refuge at the Indian embassy to escape her abusive husband.
Film's theme
Focuses on the world of diplomacy
The Diplomat is set against the backdrop of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where women are often kidnapped and tortured. The film highlights Singh's efforts to navigate tricky international diplomacy while ensuring Ahmed's safe return to India. Directed by Shivam Nair, it sheds light on the world of diplomacy that operates behind closed doors, away from roaring headlines.
Actor's perspective
Abraham shares his experience of playing a diplomat
Ahead of the film's TV premiere, Abraham shared his experience of playing Singh. He said, "Playing the role of a diplomat was an amazing experience. I connected with the real life of a diplomat because I enjoy this space." "The Diplomat really put me back in that space, and I was enjoying every moment of it." After enjoying a solid box office run, the film landed on Netflix earlier.