'Naagin 7' casting done: Ektaa Kapoor shares update
What's the story
Ektaa Kapoor, the ace producer, recently gave an update on her much-awaited TV show, Naagin 7.
In an Instagram video, she said the team is currently doing research for the series and teasingly hinted at the casting process. This sent everyone into a frenzy, speculating who could be the ones to star in it.
According to Gossips TV, Vivian Dsena and Isha Malviya have been cast as the leads.
Video
'We have already found, haven't we?'
Kapoor's Naagin 7 is one of the most anticipated TV shows, and fans are eager to know who will play the lead roles.
In the video, she's seen discussing the show with her team.
She says, "We are currently doing research on Naagin 7." At one point, she asks about the casting, to which a team member hints, "We have already found, haven't we?"
The news has thrilled fans and sparked guesses about the lead roles.
Anticipation builds
Dsena and Malviya are likely to star
Dsena, who has been away from TV shows since Bigg Boss 18, is likely to return with this series.
Malviya, on the other hand, had previously teased her potential involvement in the show during an interaction with Viral Bhayani's team, saying, "You want me to be there. You never know. I don't know. Anything can happen!"
Other names like Avika Gaur, Chahat Pandey, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have also been floated, but no official confirmations have been made yet.
Legacy
'Naagin' franchise has seen a slew of popular actors
The Naagin franchise has always had popular faces in lead roles.
From Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Chandna to Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal, the character of Naagin has been essayed by many actors in previous seasons.
Fans are excitedly awaiting the premiere of the show, expected to take place sometime in mid-2025.