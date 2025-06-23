Fire breaks out on 'Anupamaa' set, AICWA demands investigation

A massive fire broke out on the set of the popular television show Anupamaa in Mumbai's Film City early Monday morning, destroying the set just before filming was scheduled to begin. The incident happened around 5:00am when several crew members were present at the location. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

Twitter Post AICWA asks for a thorough investigation Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Serial Set of ‘Anupamaa’ in Mumbai’s Film City – AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation and Accountability



Mumbai, 23rd June 2025 – A major fire broke out early this morning at 5:00 AM on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa in Film… pic.twitter.com/p9bDGFCQdF — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) June 23, 2025

Demands AICWA urges CM to order judicial inquiry AICWA has demanded a high-level investigation into the cause of the fire. The organization has also called for strict accountability from producers, production houses, and broadcasters involved in this incident. They are pushing for comprehensive fire safety measures to be implemented at all shooting locations. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a judicial inquiry into this incident.

Allegations Suspension of Film City MD demanded Gupta has also demanded the immediate suspension of Film City's Managing Director and Mumbai's Labour Commissioner, blaming them for not enforcing safety rules. AICWA alleged that their negligence and collusion allow producers to ignore fire safety norms, putting thousands of workers at risk. They also want a criminal FIR registered against the show's producers, production house, TV channel, Film City MD, and the Labour Commissioner.