The sale involved two adjacent land parcels covering 9,664.68 square meters (0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres).

The site currently hosts Balaji IT Park and comprises three buildings with a total built-up area of 45,572.14 square meters (around 4,90,534 sq ft).

The deal attracted a stamp duty of ₹8.69 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.