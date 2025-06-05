Jeetendra sells Andheri land for a massive ₹855 crore
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and his family have sold a land parcel in Andheri, Mumbai, for a whopping ₹855 crore.
The deal was made through their firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited, reported Square Yards.
The transaction was registered in May 2025.
Deal details
Details of the transaction
The sale involved two adjacent land parcels covering 9,664.68 square meters (0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres).
The site currently hosts Balaji IT Park and comprises three buildings with a total built-up area of 45,572.14 square meters (around 4,90,534 sq ft).
The deal attracted a stamp duty of ₹8.69 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Buyer information
Land parcel sold to NTT Global Data Centers
The land parcel and built-up area were purchased by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, previously known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited.
The company offers various services such as public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, application development, threat monitoring, content delivery networks, and testing services to clients worldwide.
Family legacy
More about the sellers
The sellers, Pantheon Buildcon and Tusshar Infra Developers, are owned by Jeetendra (Kapoor) and his family.
Jeetendra is a stalwart of Hindi cinema with over 200 films to his credit in a career spanning more than six decades.
His daughter Ektaa Kapoor is a prominent producer-director in Hindi television and film, while his son Tusshar Kapoor is an actor-producer.
Location advantage
What makes Andheri highly lucrative
Andheri, located in Mumbai's western suburb, is strategically situated between the city's key business districts and entertainment zones.
The area enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line.
Over the years, Andheri has transformed into a hot commercial and residential spot with a mix of modern office buildings, co-working spaces, high-end retail stores, entertainment hubs, and luxury residential projects.