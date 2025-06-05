What's the story

Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's Thug Life marks the reunion of the two legends after Nayakan (1987).

It has a pan-Indian appeal, is backed by Ratnam's frequent collaborator AR Rahman's music, and is designed to feel familiar yet fresh.

The film has a lot going for it in the first-half, offering gripping and unforgettable moments, but completely nosedives post-intermission.

Here's our review of Thug Life (Hindi).