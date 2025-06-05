What's the story

James Blunt recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his iconic song You're Beautiful, which became a worldwide hit in 2005.

The singer took to social media to reflect on the success of the track, saying it was about "being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone's girlfriend."

Despite it being the love anthem for many, Blunt has previously described the song as "a bit creepy."

