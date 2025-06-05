Why James Blunt finds his hit song 'You're Beautiful' 'creepy'
What's the story
James Blunt recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his iconic song You're Beautiful, which became a worldwide hit in 2005.
The singer took to social media to reflect on the success of the track, saying it was about "being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone's girlfriend."
Despite it being the love anthem for many, Blunt has previously described the song as "a bit creepy."
Here's why.
Social media tribute
It was about 'stalking someone else's girlfriend...'
In his recent social media post, Blunt wrote, "20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house."
"Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else's girlfriend would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful."
The hit single from his 2004 debut album Back to Bedlam became an international sensation in 2005.
Know how the song came about?
Twitter Post
Check out the cheeky message here
20 years ago today, I released a song that bought me this house. Whoever thought a song about being high as a kite on drugs, stalking someone else’s girlfriend would resonate quite so much? Thank you. You guys are beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KoG1Fbh65s— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 30, 2025
Song origin
How a chance meeting with ex-girlfriend brought about the lyrics
In 2020, the British singer-songwriter revealed the inspiration behind You're Beautiful in an essay for The Guardian.
He wrote, "One day I was on the underground in London and saw an ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend."
"Our eyes met, but we just walked past each other, and I went home and wrote the words to You're Beautiful in two minutes."
Song narrative
'It's always been portrayed as romantic, but...'
In the song, Blunt sings about seeing a beautiful woman on a subway and being unable to approach her.
The famous lyrics go: "You're beautiful, it's true. I saw your face in a crowded place, and I don't know what to do."
However, in his essay, he clarified that the song was not as romantic as it seemed. He wrote, "It's always been portrayed as romantic, but it's actually a bit creepy."