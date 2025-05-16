Shanaya stuns in her first-ever music video with Guru Randhawa
What's the story
T-Series has dropped Vibe, a cross-cultural music collaboration with Indian pop star Guru Randhawa, international rapper French Montana, and Bollywood's rising star, Shanaya Kapoor.
The song is a fusion of Punjabi rhythms and global beats, curated to resonate across borders.
Shot in Las Vegas, the music video adds glamor with luxury cars, neon lights, and the iconic Vegas Sphere.
This marks Kapoor's music video debut.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the song
Just dropped: your new favorite #Vibe 🔊🎶⚡— T-Series (@TSeries) May 16, 2025
Song Out Nowhttps://t.co/FXmvPQJrMs#tseries@TSeries#BhushanKumar@GuruOfficial@FrencHMonTanA#ShanayaKapoor#RYAN#GuyBergman#AdilShaikh@DJShadowDubai@jslsinghpic.twitter.com/RVjAHxjbaJ
Star debut
Kapoor's confident debut and Montana's Punjabi twist
Kapoor's first venture in the space of music videos is defined by her confident act, effortless moves, and fashion-forward looks. She adds a fresh and modern touch to the track's peppy vibes.
Montana gives the video a unique twist by adding Punjabi lyrics and bhangra steps to his rap flow.
JSL and DJ Shadow composed the music for Vibe with strong basslines and catchy hooks.
Global fusion
'Vibe' delivers a high-style experience with international flavor
The trackVibe is just perfect for playlists, parties, and long drives. It gives you a high-style experience with a fun, international flavor.
Be it for the music, the visuals, or the fact that it's Kapoor's debut, Vibe is going to be an enjoyable experience.
The song is now available to be seen and heard on various platforms.