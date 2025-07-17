Newcastle United eye Brentford's Yoane Wissa as Hugo Ekitike alternative

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, as per Sky Sports News. The Magpies are on the hunt for a striker, especially after their club-record £70 million bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike was rejected. With Liverpool now reported favorites to land Ekitike, it complicated Newcastle's plans, who are now believed to focus elsewhere. Wissa is valued at around £30-40 million and has one year left on his contract with Brentford. Here's more.

Player profile Wissa scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season The 28-year-old Congolese international had a stellar season last year, scoring 19 goals and making four assists in 35 Premier League appearances. Overall, he owns 45 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League. His impressive performance has attracted interest from several clubs. Nottingham Forest had a £25 million bid for Wissa rejected earlier this transfer window while Tottenham were also keen to land the player.

Transfer ripple Could Brentford allow both Mbeumo and Wissa to leave? As per a report in The Guardian, Manchester United's pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo have stalled. With Brentford increasing the valuation to £70m, United, who have had two bids rejected, are in a limbo. It's likely that Brentford are unlikely to sell both Mbeumo and Wissa. The club considers the potential loss of Wissa as too big a blow in terms of attacking talent and goals, especially after losing their head coach Thomas Frank and captain Christian Norgaard this summer.