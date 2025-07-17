Tech millionaire's anti-aging hack: Read for 6-10 minutes before bed
What's the story
Tech millionaire and anti-aging advocate Bryan Johnson has shared a simple yet effective nighttime hack that could help you look and feel younger. Johnson, who has spent millions of dollars on reversing aging and optimizing human performance, took to X (formerly Twitter) to recommend reading for just six to 10 minutes before going to bed. "Before bed tonight, read for 6-10 minutes," he wrote.
Stress reduction
Reading reduces stress levels by up to 68%
Johnson's advice isn't just a wellness tip, but is backed by research. He claims that reading before bed can reduce stress levels by up to 68%. He also compared the effectiveness of this method with other relaxation techniques such as listening to music (61% reduction), drinking tea (54% reduction), or going for a walk (42% reduction).
Digital impact
'Scrolling social media isn't same as reading'
Responding to a cheeky question about whether reading posts on X counts, Johnson cited research to back his claim. He referred to a meta-analysis of 55 studies with over 41,716 participants that found digital use in the hour before bed significantly decreased sleep quality. This means scrolling through social media isn't the same as reading and could even be counterproductive for your sleep routine.