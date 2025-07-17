Reading reduces stress levels by up to 68%

Tech millionaire's anti-aging hack: Read for 6-10 minutes before bed

By Mudit Dube 04:46 pm Jul 17, 202504:46 pm

What's the story

Tech millionaire and anti-aging advocate Bryan Johnson has shared a simple yet effective nighttime hack that could help you look and feel younger. Johnson, who has spent millions of dollars on reversing aging and optimizing human performance, took to X (formerly Twitter) to recommend reading for just six to 10 minutes before going to bed. "Before bed tonight, read for 6-10 minutes," he wrote.