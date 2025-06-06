ED searches actor Dino Morea's home in Mithi River scam
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major search operation in Mumbai and Kochi as part of the Mithi River desilting scam investigation.
The operation is being conducted at over 15 locations, including the homes and offices of 13 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, contractors, and middlemen named as accused in an FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police last month.
Bollywood actor Dino Morea's Bandra residence was also searched.
Actor's connection
How is Morea related to the case?
Morea, a close friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, was questioned by the EOW Special Investigation Team (SIT) twice last month.
The searches at his residence are part of a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the EOW against 13 individuals for their alleged involvement in a ₹65.54 crore scam related to Mithi River desilting tenders (2021-22 to 2022-23).
Scam details
How the alleged scam was carried out
The police alleged that BMC officials tailored the tender for the desilting contract to benefit a specific machinery supplier.
Contractors reportedly generated fraudulent bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai. The scam has caused a loss of over ₹65 crore to the civic body.
The Mithi River, an 18.64-km seasonal river, is a natural stormwater drainage channel for Mumbai but has been heavily polluted due to illegal dumping by residents over the years.
Past inquiries
Morea was earlier questioned in a money laundering case
Last month, Morea and his brother Santino were questioned by the EOW regarding their alleged links with middleman Ketan Kadam, who was arrested in this case along with another accused, Jai Joshi.
This is not the first time Morea has been under ED's scrutiny.
In 2021, his assets were attached as part of a money laundering investigation related to an alleged bank fraud case against Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech and its promoters.