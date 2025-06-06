What's the story

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major search operation in Mumbai and Kochi as part of the Mithi River desilting scam investigation.

The operation is being conducted at over 15 locations, including the homes and offices of 13 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, contractors, and middlemen named as accused in an FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police last month.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea's Bandra residence was also searched.