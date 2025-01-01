Summarize Simplifying... In short Illegal entries into the US from India have seen a significant drop, according to Canadian immigration authorities.

However, the issue of human trafficking remains a concern, with India's Enforcement Directorate investigating operations linked to Canadian institutions.

Indian illegal entries to US drop sharply: Canadian immigration authority

What's the story The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has noted a sharp decline in the number of Indian nationals illegally entering the United States. The IRCC confirmed that quick action by Canadian authorities has resulted in an 84% decline in illegal crossings from Canadian permit or visa holders since June 2024. "Our swift actions have resulted in an 84% decrease in illegal crossings into the US from Canadian permit/visa holders since June 2024," a spokesperson for IRCC said.

Border control

Increase in visa refusals and decrease in illegal crossings

The spokesperson further added that there has also been a 61% increase in refusals for countries with high levels of system abuse. Data from the US Customs and Border Patrol showed that there were 27,610 encounters at the northern border during October and November of last year. Indian nationals made up over 25% of the total. The issue came into limelight after four Indian nationals died in Manitoba on January 19, 2022, while attempting to cross into the US illegally.

Trafficking probe

Human trafficking operations under investigation

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now probing human trafficking operations of Bhavesh Ashokbhai Patel and others. The ED alleged Canadian institutions were complicit in the operations, with over 112 colleges having an agreement with one entity and more than 150 with another under investigation. Responding to the allegations, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they have reached out to India for additional information.

System exploitation

Criticism of government policies and educational institutions

Immigration experts have slammed both government policies and educational institutions for fuelling human smuggling problems. Toronto-based lawyer Ravi Jain raised concerns over non-lawyers practicing immigration law, saying it enables the system to be exploited. Vancouver-based lawyer Richard Kurland suggested immediate reporting by schools about absent students could help curb this. The IRCC stressed its commitment to tackling irregular migration and working with international partners on visa integrity and border management.

Tariff threat

US president-elect's threat over illegal immigration

US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports if Ottawa doesn't curb illegal immigration into America. According to data from the US Customs and Border Patrol, Indians attempting illegal entry into the US have risen from nearly 16% in 2022 to close to 22% this year. However, these numbers only account for those apprehended by border officers.