The incident took place on Wednesday

10 killed as vehicle plows into busy New Orleans crowd

Jan 01, 2025

What's the story At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans's French Quarter early Wednesday. The incident took place during the bustling early hours of New Year's Day. Witnesses told CBS News that a truck crashed into the crowd at high speed. After the crash, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon, leading to police returning fire.

30 injured in New Orleans's Bourbon Street incident

The City of New Orleans confirmed that 30 people were rushed to local hospitals with injuries after the incident. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department told CBS News that "initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people." The attack appears to be intentional, according to authorities, who added that the motorist has not been arrested.

Body came flying at me: Eyewitness

Eyewitnesses described New Year's Eve celebrations turning into tragedy when the truck drove into the crowd. "All I seen was a truck slamming into everyone on the left side of Bourbon sidewalk," Kevin Garcia told CNN shortly after the incident. "A body came flying at me," he added. Another witness told the network, "Everyone started yelling and...running to the back, and then we basically went into lockdown...When they finally let us out of the club...I saw a few dead bodies."

Similar attack happened in Germany

Shortly before Christmas, a similar attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killed five people and injured over 200. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle—a black BMW—drove at high speed for about 400 meters toward the town hall. The driver was immediately arrested and identified as Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor who has been living in Germany since 2006.