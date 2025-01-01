Pakistan: 29 injured in aerial firing on New Year's night
At least 29 people, including women and children, were injured in celebratory gunfire during New Year's Eve celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan. The incidents took place in different parts of the city in the wee hours of January 1, 2025. Rescue officials confirmed that the injuries were caused by aerial firing incidents, ARY News reported.
Aerial firing incidents spread across Karachi
The affected areas were Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad and Korangi. In Liaquatabad alone, three people were injured by stray bullets. On Tariq Road and in Shah Faisal, two women were injured by celebratory firing. Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal reported two injuries each while a child was injured by a stray bullet in Azizabad.
Rescue teams respond, authorities urge public caution
Rescue teams acted quickly to these incidents, taking the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from dangerous activities such as aerial firing during celebrations to stay safe. Ahead of the celebrations, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho had issued a stern warning against the dangers of aerial firing on New Year's Eve. He stressed such actions would invite serious legal consequences.
AIG Odho's warning and legal consequences of aerial firing
"The police would register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year's Eve," AIG Odho had warned earlier. The previous year also witnessed similar incidents with 31 people injured and several people being booked by the police for aerial firing incidents according to ARY News.