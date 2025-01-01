Summarize Simplifying... In short On New Year's Eve in Pakistan, 29 people were injured due to aerial firing in various areas, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, and Shah Faisal.

Rescue teams promptly responded, taking the injured to hospitals, while authorities urged the public to avoid dangerous activities like aerial firing.

AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho had previously warned of serious legal consequences for such actions, with cases being registered under the attempted murder section. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incidents took place in different parts of the city

Pakistan: 29 injured in aerial firing on New Year's night

By Snehil Singh 04:25 pm Jan 01, 202504:25 pm

What's the story At least 29 people, including women and children, were injured in celebratory gunfire during New Year's Eve celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan. The incidents took place in different parts of the city in the wee hours of January 1, 2025. Rescue officials confirmed that the injuries were caused by aerial firing incidents, ARY News reported.

Widespread incidents

Aerial firing incidents spread across Karachi

The affected areas were Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad and Korangi. In Liaquatabad alone, three people were injured by stray bullets. On Tariq Road and in Shah Faisal, two women were injured by celebratory firing. Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal reported two injuries each while a child was injured by a stray bullet in Azizabad.

Response and caution

Rescue teams respond, authorities urge public caution

Rescue teams acted quickly to these incidents, taking the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from dangerous activities such as aerial firing during celebrations to stay safe. Ahead of the celebrations, AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho had issued a stern warning against the dangers of aerial firing on New Year's Eve. He stressed such actions would invite serious legal consequences.

Legal repercussions

AIG Odho's warning and legal consequences of aerial firing

"The police would register cases under the attempted murder section for aerial firing incidents that occurred on New Year's Eve," AIG Odho had warned earlier. The previous year also witnessed similar incidents with 31 people injured and several people being booked by the police for aerial firing incidents according to ARY News.