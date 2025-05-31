When Paresh Rawal said 'Phir Hera Pheri' wasn't made 'properly'
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently shocked fans by confirming his exit from Hera Pheri 3, the upcoming third installment of the popular comedy franchise.
This was promptly followed by a legal notice from Akshay Kumar's production house to the Hungama actor.
While the makers try to reach a middle ground, let's revisit a recent interview where Rawal candidly spoke about the 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, and its shortcomings.
Franchise critique
Rawal felt 'Phir Hera Pheri' had lost its charm
In February, Rawal told Siddharth Kannan, "Everybody was overconfident about the film. It lost its innocence. Sorry to say, but wo film nahi bani thi barabar (the film wasn't made properly)."
He added, "I would tell Neeraj Vora, tu bhar raha hai ismein (you're overstuffing this film), it isn't required."
Rawal told the director, Vora, that the audience will laugh even if someone's "running naked, but we don't have to run naked. The sense of proportion should be on you."
Sequel philosophy
'If you're making a sequel just to mint money...'
Rawal further added, "If you're making a sequel just to mint money, that isn't fun. You have a character like Baburao, which has a goodwill of ₹500 crore. You put that character in another backdrop. If you only change the jokes, what's the meaning of that?"
These past comments are going viral ever since Rawal confirmed his departure from the movie.
Exit clarification
Here's what Rawal said on his exit
Rawal wrote on X on May 18, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILM MAKER."
"I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film's director."
Priyadarshan also directed Hera Pheri (2000).