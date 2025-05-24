'Metro...In Dino' teaser: Step inside Anurag Basu's romantic, chaotic world
What's the story
The first look of the much-anticipated film Metro...In Dino has been revealed, and the star-studded cast is enough to get fans excited.
The teaser gives a glimpse into the lives of different characters, teasing a passionate romantic musical filled with drama and emotions.
The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee.
Film theme
'Metro...In Dino' explores modern love and relationships
Metro..In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is poised to delve into modern love and relationships in metropolitan cities.
The teaser mainly gives a glimpse into the lives of the characters played by Kapur and Khan.
Mountains are Kapur's character's joy, while city life is Khan's character's safe space.
Fazal's singer finds love in Shaikh, while Tripathi is seemingly paired opposite Sen Sharma.
Twitter Post
Catch the teaser here
When music meets poetry… magic happens!#ZamaanaLage — a modern ghazal for today’s soul 💫— T-Series (@TSeries) May 24, 2025
🎶 Song Teaser Out Now from ‘Metro…इन दिनों’#MetroInDino | 28th May song drop | 4th July in cinemashttps://t.co/JmUAKszz7A#AdityaRoyKapur @SaraAliKhan @AnupamPKher @Neenagupta001… pic.twitter.com/5JLo48Xl4G
Music release
'Zamaana Lage' song to release on Tuesday
The teaser is set to the song Zamaana Lage.
Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, the song is a collaboration between composer Pritam and director Basu. The full song will be released on May 28.
The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Basu, and Taani Basu.
It will hit the theaters on July 4.
The movie is the latest chapter of director Basu's trilogy of hyperlinked cinema, after Life in a Metro and Ludo.