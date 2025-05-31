Dharma Productions reacts to misconduct allegations against 'Homebound' cinematographer
What's the story
Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who recently worked on Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, has been accused of inappropriate behavior by multiple women.
Filmmaker Abhinav Singh (Sita) recently took to social media to share testimonies from several women, describing Shah as "highly manipulative" and "emotionally abusive."
The allegations have left the industry rattled.
Now, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which backed Homebound, has broken its silence on the controversy.
Production response
Dharma Productions issued a statement on the allegations
Dharma Productions said, "We have a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior...and sexual harassment toward any individual working with us in any capacity."
"We treat sexual harassment cases very seriously."
"Mr. Pratik Shah was a freelancer on Homebound and was working for a limited period. His engagement with us has been completed. During this period, our internal committee for POSH didn't receive any complaints against him from any cast or crew."
Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa.
Allegations
Women pay a price for speaking out: Singh
Earlier, Singh said on Instagram that no man has reached out to him in the wake of these allegations.
"When women speak out, they pay a price...But when men speak out? Rarely are they punished. In fact, more often than not, they are praised for doing the bare minimum. That is the depth of privilege you hold. So use it."
"Use your privilege to listen, really listen. Use your platform to ask difficult questions," he urged.
Twitter Post
Here are Singh's allegations
for those not on Insta, allegations have come out against Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah pic.twitter.com/Tm3gaiwgir— Claire Denis the Menace (@MrNarci) May 30, 2025
Past allegations
Shah's alleged past misconduct and current silence
This isn't the first time Shah has been accused of inappropriate behavior.
Four years ago, a young cinematographer approached a senior member of the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective (IWCC) with a complaint against Shah for soliciting an inappropriate photograph, per The Hollywood Reporter India.
Meanwhile, Shah has deactivated his Instagram account since the allegations came to light and has yet to respond to any of them.
He has previously worked on CTRL and Jubilee, among other projects.