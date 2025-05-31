What's the story

Astronomers have stumbled upon a nearly perfect spherical celestial object deep in the Milky Way galaxy.

The strange orb, dubbed SNR Teleios (G305.4-2.2), is thought to be a supernova remnant (SNR)—an expanding shell of gas and dust created by shockwaves from a massive stellar explosion.

The discovery was made by astrophysicist Miroslav Filipovic of Western Sydney University while analyzing pictures from the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope.