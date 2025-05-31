The Academy pays surprise tribute to Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan'
What's the story
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently paid tribute to Lagaan by sharing a clip of the song Radha Kaise Na Jale on Instagram.
The post featured lead actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing the unforgettable track from the 2001 film.
Lagaan earned global recognition after it earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film (Best International Feature) at the Oscars.
Fan reactions
Fans showered 'Lagaan' with love on social media
The Academy's post got fans nostalgic, who praised the film's blend of sports, drama, and emotions.
One fan wrote, "Hindu prayer song performed by a Muslim, written by a Muslim, composed by a Muslim. Welcome to India, folks."
Another said Lagaan is "one of the best films to come out of India ever."
Film's impact
'Lagaan': A unique blend of sports, drama, and patriotism
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.
Set in the backdrop of the British rule, the film tells the story of villagers who challenge the British to a cricket match to get exempted from paying heavy taxes.
It was a rare feat for a South Asian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
The film's success has paved the way for other home-grown films to gain international recognition.