'The Black Phone 2' teasers show horrifying return of serial-killer
What's the story
Universal Pictures has dropped early teasers for the upcoming sequel to Scott Derrickson's critically acclaimed horror thriller, The Black Phone.
The first film, released in 2022, starred Mason Thames, who portrayed a teenager abducted by a child killer, played by Ethan Hawke, who imprisoned him in a soundproof basement.
In the sequel, Derrickson will return as director and co-writer with C. Robert Cargill.
Plot of sequel
What is the plot of 'The Black Phone 2'?
There have been no official confirmations from the creators of The Black Phone 2 about the storyline, but the teasers hint at a chilling plot.
In the beginning, we hear a girl's voice, presumably a teenager, praying, asking for help.
"Jesus, I'm not doing so well. I need help, some real help. I'm scared he's gonna kill me. Don't let him win."
The visuals accompanying the voice are just as horrifying.
Twitter Post
'The Black Phone 2' teasers
“This place. This is where it happened.”— Fandango (@Fandango) May 31, 2025
We just received another video teasing BLACK PHONE 2. pic.twitter.com/ujjcNdjmUf
Twitter Post
Here's some more footage
“We’re going to die out here.”— Fandango (@Fandango) May 31, 2025
A third video teasing BLACK PHONE 2 just arrived in the form of another mysterious text message… on our phone 😱 pic.twitter.com/vjrS9xguDQ
Box-office success
How did the original 'The Black Phone' perform?
The Black Phone turned out to be a big box-office success to the surprise of many.
As per reports from The Economic Times, the movie was made on a budget of a mere $16 million to $18 million.
The film not only earned back the production value, but it also made a significant profit.
As per The Numbers, globally, it made a whopping $161 million, impressing fans and critics alike.
Cast details
'The Black Phone 2' cast and release date revealed
The original cast members, including Hawke, Thames, Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, and Miguel Mora, will be reprising their roles in the sequel. New to the franchise is Demian Bichir.
The film will be produced by Jason Blum.
The Black Phone 2 is set to hit theaters on October 17, 2025, around Halloween season.