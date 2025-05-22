Ali Fazal trains hard in jujutsu for 'Rakt Brahmand' role
What's the story
Renowned actor Ali Fazal is gearing up for his part in the upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, backed by Raj & DK and Rahi Anil Barve.
To get into the skin of his character, Fazal has been training vigorously in Jujutsu with Italian black belt Umberto Barbagallo, reported Mid-Day.
The actor is determined to do action sequences authentically, a production source confirmed.
Training details
Fazal's commitment to authentic performance
Fazal has been training with Barbagallo for a month to prep for the upcoming schedule of Rakt Brahmand.
The series, creatively helmed by Raj & DK, will resume shooting in Mumbai in a few weeks.
The action sequences in the series demand physical preparedness and skill, something Fazal is determined to master.
A production source revealed, "Ali was clear from the beginning that he wanted to train properly for the role."
Training approach
'Didn't want to rely on doubles for the action scenes'
The production source further added, "He didn't want to rely on doubles for the action scenes. That's why the team brought in Umberto to help him get into shape and learn the technique."
Fazal's dedication to his role shows how much he wants to deliver an authentic performance in Rakt Brahmand.
The series promises to be an exciting project for the actor who has been making waves in Hollywood and the OTT space for over 17 years.