What's the story

Renowned actor Ali Fazal is gearing up for his part in the upcoming series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, backed by Raj & DK and Rahi Anil Barve.

To get into the skin of his character, Fazal has been training vigorously in Jujutsu with Italian black belt Umberto Barbagallo, reported Mid-Day.

The actor is determined to do action sequences authentically, a production source confirmed.