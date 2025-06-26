Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Here's what we know

Television actor Ankita Lokhande has sparked speculation about her possible pregnancy after a recent promo for Laughter Chefs Season 2. In the clip, she is seen declaring, "Main pregnant hoon, main bhaag nahi sakti (I am pregnant, I can't run)." The remark left the show's cast and viewers in shock and disbelief. However, neither Lokhande nor her husband, Vicky Jain, has confirmed or denied these rumors.

Promo details How the promo unfolds In the promo, comedian Krushna Abhishek and Lokhande are seen preparing a dish with a Middle Eastern flavor. Lokhande enters with a special ingredient, which Abhishek snatches from her hand and runs away. After chasing him for some time, she unexpectedly announces her pregnancy. This shocking revelation leaves the cast members of Laughter Chefs Season 2 stunned.

Fan reactions Fans speculate about her pregnancy Fans were quick to react to Lokhande's unexpected comment. One user wrote, "If it's true toh bhai sooo happy." Another added, "I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant." A third user speculated, "I think she's joking but could be true alsoooo." Others alleged Lokhande was doing it for show. Despite the speculation, neither Lokhande nor Jain has commented on the rumors.