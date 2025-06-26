Page Loader
Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Here's what we know
Ankita Lokhande has sparked pregnancy rumors

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 26, 2025
07:06 pm
What's the story

Television actor Ankita Lokhande has sparked speculation about her possible pregnancy after a recent promo for Laughter Chefs Season 2. In the clip, she is seen declaring, "Main pregnant hoon, main bhaag nahi sakti (I am pregnant, I can't run)." The remark left the show's cast and viewers in shock and disbelief. However, neither Lokhande nor her husband, Vicky Jain, has confirmed or denied these rumors.

Promo details

How the promo unfolds

In the promo, comedian Krushna Abhishek and Lokhande are seen preparing a dish with a Middle Eastern flavor. Lokhande enters with a special ingredient, which Abhishek snatches from her hand and runs away. After chasing him for some time, she unexpectedly announces her pregnancy. This shocking revelation leaves the cast members of Laughter Chefs Season 2 stunned.

Fan reactions

Fans speculate about her pregnancy

Fans were quick to react to Lokhande's unexpected comment. One user wrote, "If it's true toh bhai sooo happy." Another added, "I was already thinking if Ankita is pregnant." A third user speculated, "I think she's joking but could be true alsoooo." Others alleged Lokhande was doing it for show. Despite the speculation, neither Lokhande nor Jain has commented on the rumors.

Relationship timeline

The couple tied the knot in 2021

Lokhande and businessman Jain tied the knot in 2021. They also participated as a couple on Bigg Boss Season 17, where their arguments made headlines. One incident that attracted widespread criticism was when Jain allegedly raised his hand at Lokhande. However, he denied any such incident in a later interview.