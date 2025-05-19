What's the story

Popular singer Rahul Vaidya has turned down a lucrative offer of ₹50 lakh to perform at a wedding in Turkey.

The singer was offered the amount for a wedding scheduled for July 5 in Antalya, Turkey, reports ETimes.

However, Vaidya turned it down, citing national interest over profit.

He said, "No work, no money, and no fame can surpass the interest of the country."