Rahul Vaidya refuses ₹50 lakh offer to perform in Turkey
What's the story
Popular singer Rahul Vaidya has turned down a lucrative offer of ₹50 lakh to perform at a wedding in Turkey.
The singer was offered the amount for a wedding scheduled for July 5 in Antalya, Turkey, reports ETimes.
However, Vaidya turned it down, citing national interest over profit.
He said, "No work, no money, and no fame can surpass the interest of the country."
Stand
'They even offered me more...'
He said, "They even offered me more, but I made it clear that it wasn't about the money."
"This issue is far more important than that. It's not about me as an individual; it's about the nation. And we have to stand by that."
Notably, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called for a boycott of Indian shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan, since the two countries supported Pakistan amid the recent tensions between India-Pakistan.
Reluctance
Vaidya expressed a lack of interest in visiting Turkey
Vaidya also said he was reluctant to visit or work in a nation he sees as anti-India.
He said, "I have no interest in going to a country that is an enemy of my country and does not respect it."
"Anyone who goes against the interests of my country and countrymen will not be entertained."
Vaidya also questioned hosting extravagant Indian weddings in Turkey, arguing that it's unfair to continue supporting a country that shows no loyalty in return.