Who's Nusraat Faria, Bangladeshi actor arrested in attempted murder case?
What's the story
Bangladeshi actor Nusraat Faria, popular for playing Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.
On Monday, she was sent to jail, and the next hearing is scheduled for May 22.
The actor was about to board a flight to Thailand when she was detained.
Faria was held at the immigration counter as there was an outstanding arrest warrant against her in an attempted murder case, Prothom Alo reported.
Legal implications
Faria's arrest is linked to the 2024 anti-government protests
The charges against Faria (31) are related to the widespread anti-government protests that broke out in Bangladesh in July 2024.
The protests ultimately led to Prime Minister Hasina's resignation and her moving to India.
Dhaka's Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo.
Career journey
Faria's career and impact on the entertainment industry
Faria, who started as a television presenter and radio jockey, debuted in feature films in 2015 with Aashiqui: True Love, a Bangladesh-India romantic drama.
She has since become a household name in Bengali-language Indian and Bangladeshi films, with a varied portfolio of TV hosting, modeling, and acting.
Her arrest has shocked her fanbase as well as the entertainment industry.
Biopic
'Mujib' was co-directed by Shyam Benegal
In 2023, Faria became a household name for her portrayal of former PM Hasina in the biopic Mujib: The Making of a Nation.
The movie was a joint Indian-Bangladesh venture, directed by the late Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal.
The biopic chronicled the political and personal life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's founding father.