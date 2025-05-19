What's the story

Bangladeshi actor Nusraat Faria, popular for playing Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation, was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday.

On Monday, she was sent to jail, and the next hearing is scheduled for May 22.

The actor was about to board a flight to Thailand when she was detained.

Faria was held at the immigration counter as there was an outstanding arrest warrant against her in an attempted murder case, Prothom Alo reported.