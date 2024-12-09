Bangladesh: Case filed against Hindu monk Chinmoy Das, his followers
A case has been registered against Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and his followers in Chittagong, Bangladesh. The complaint is based on a November 26 incident on the court premises where businessman and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh activist Enamul Haque was allegedly attacked. Haque alleges he was targeted for wearing traditional attire, resulting in injuries to his head and right hand. He was treated at Chittagong Medical College Hospital after the assault.
Das named as prime accused in assault case
The case filed by Haque lists Das as the prime accused, along with 164 named and 400-500 unidentified accused. Haque filed his complaint with Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique, explaining that he had been ill since the attack, which delayed the filing. This is one of the several altercations related to Das's arrest at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25 on sedition charges.
Das's arrest sparks protests, heightens tensions
Das's arrest has triggered protests by his supporters and increased tensions in Bangladesh's Hindu minority community. The monk's detention has also triggered several clashes, including one in which assistant government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif was killed during a protest in Chattogram after Das was denied bail. Police have filed three related cases at Kotwali police station against many for obstructing law enforcement and attacking protesters.
Additional assault case filed amid rising tensions
Apart from Haque's complaint, another businessman lodged a separate complaint of assault near Rangam Cinema Hall on November 26. This incident allegedly involved members of political outfits and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Das's arrest has further strained India-Bangladesh relations, especially after political changes after Sheikh Hasina fled the country amid protests. A court hearing on Das's bail petition has been deferred to January 2 due to the absence of legal representation for him.