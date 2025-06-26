'Maa' advance booking begins with 'buy 2 get 1' offer
What's the story
Actor-producer Ajay Devgn has announced an exciting "buy 2 get 1" offer on the advance bookings of his upcoming supernatural horror film, Maa. The movie, starring his wife Kajol, is set to release on Friday. The initiative aims to boost ticket sales amid tough competition from other films like Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa.
Announcement
Offer valid till Friday
Devgn took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the special offer. He wrote, "Chandarpur ke darr ka maza sabke saath hi aayega! Buy 2 tickets, get 1 free - Advance Booking Open Now. Hurry, Offer valid till this FRIDAY." The post suggests that the offer is valid until Friday, that is, the film's release day.
Film details
'Maa' gets UA 16+ rating; details inside
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Maa a UA 16+ rating, meaning it's suitable for viewers aged 16 and above. The film, which runs for two hours and 15 minutes, tells the story of a mother (Kajol) who goes on a road trip with her daughter only to be haunted by supernatural forces linked to a cursed tree and an evil legend.
Sequel
'Maa' dives into the myth of Kali, Raktabija
Maa is the second film in Devgn's horror universe after Shaitaan. With Kajol in a fierce maternal role and a gripping supernatural narrative, Maa is expected to be a thrilling addition to the horror genre. The film draws inspiration from the myth of Goddess Kali and demon Raktabija, as hinted at in the trailer.