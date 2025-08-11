Meteorite that struck home in Georgia is older than Earth
What's the story
A meteorite that crashed into a house in Georgia, US earlier this year, is older than our planet. The object flew through the skies during the day before exploding across the state on June 26. NASA confirmed the event and said it was witnessed by residents of Georgia and nearby states who reported hundreds of sightings and a loud booming noise as the fireball tore through the skies.
Impact details
Meteorite is over 4.56 billion years old
The meteorite, which has been named the McDonough meteorite, hit a man's roof in Henry County. Multiple fragments that struck the building were collected by scientists for analysis. Scott Harris, a geologist at the University of Georgia, said this particular meteor has a long history. Using optical and electron microscopy techniques, Harris and his team identified the rock as a chondrite—one of Earth's most common stony meteorites—dating back about 4.56 billion years ago.
Historical significance
McDonough meteorite offers insights into early solar system
The McDonough meteorite is the 27th to be recovered from Georgia. Harris said modern technology and an observant public are helping us recover more meteorites. He hopes to publish his findings on the asteroid's composition and speed, which would contribute to understanding potential threats posed by future asteroids. The incident provides a unique opportunity for scientists to study a piece of space rock that predates Earth itself, offering valuable insights into our planet's formation and the early solar system.