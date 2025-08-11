Meteorite that struck home in Georgia is older than Earth 

The meteorite, which has been named the McDonough meteorite, hit a man's roof in Henry County. Multiple fragments that struck the building were collected by scientists for analysis. Scott Harris, a geologist at the University of Georgia, said this particular meteor has a long history. Using optical and electron microscopy techniques, Harris and his team identified the rock as a chondrite—one of Earth's most common stony meteorites—dating back about 4.56 billion years ago.

Historical significance

McDonough meteorite offers insights into early solar system

The McDonough meteorite is the 27th to be recovered from Georgia. Harris said modern technology and an observant public are helping us recover more meteorites. He hopes to publish his findings on the asteroid's composition and speed, which would contribute to understanding potential threats posed by future asteroids. The incident provides a unique opportunity for scientists to study a piece of space rock that predates Earth itself, offering valuable insights into our planet's formation and the early solar system.